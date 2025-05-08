FB pixel

Uganda targets 33M citizens for mass ID registration, renewal from May 27

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Uganda targets 33M citizens for mass ID registration, renewal from May 27
 

A mass national ID registration and renewal exercise which the Ugandan government announced three years ago is now set to commence by the close of this month.

Since the exercise was announced in August 2022 after a Cabinet approval, the government set many deadlines and failed, with the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) citing several constraints which were technical and financial.

Now, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the ID authority say all is set for a nationwide rollout of the exercise from May 27, at the end of a pilot which is schedule to run from May 2 to 26.

The government says it is targeting 33 million people for the exercise, with 15.8 million ID card renewals many of them expiring by the end of June, as well as 17.2 million first time registrations.

In a recent press conference, a clip of which was published by local TV channel NTV Uganda, the State Minister of Internal Affairs Gen David Muhoozi said the activity will begin in all the 146 districts of the country after the pilot.

Muhoozi also assured that as part of preparations for the mass registration and renewal exercise, the company contracted for the purpose, Tahaluf, already fully supplied all the agreed 5,665 biometric registration kits by January and the kits were later distributed countrywide beginning February.

In addition to the enrollment kits, he said two high-speed card production machines were also procured, with a combined printing capacity of up to 100,000 laser-engraved cards per day, while a data centre and other critical communication equipment have also been delivered and configured to meet the requirements of the ID system when it actually gets off to a start.

“A new national security information system has also been developed, built on the modular open-source identification platform (MOSIP),” Muhoozi said, adding that the first phase of the exercise includes five modules which are new registration, renewal, change or correction of particulars, card replacement, and first-time card issuance for children who have reached the age of 16.

“The new system provides for online registration of biographical data. Furthermore, it will capture the iris as an additional biometric feature, either through this method or without using face and fingerprints. Biometrics will only be collected at designated registration points by a NIRA registration officer,” the minister disclosed.

Officials say the pre-registration portal will go live early on May 27.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Somalia unveils DPI tools for biometric verification, ID issuance and service access

Three foundational digital public infrastructure systems have been introduced by Somalia’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and federal government…

 

While AI arms fraudsters, transparent AI stops them

By Armen Najarian, CMO of Sift Generative AI has become a defining force in today’s tech landscape, making everything from…

 

Ofcom poised to enforce kids codes as government sorts out Gov.uk Wallet muddle

A recent meeting of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee saw Dame Melanie Dawes, head of UK regulator Ofcom, field…

 

Age assurance from Big Tech potential non-factor in Australian trial

The Age Assurance Technology Trial has released the minutes from its stakeholder advisory board meeting. The document provides an update…

 

Age assurance laws in EU prompt flurry of objections from rights groups

The EU’s latest tiny wallet accessory is scandalizing the continent’s digital activists. A review from European Digital Rights (EDRi) says…

 

Startup ZipID modernizes secure Form I-9 compliance with automated ID verification

ZipID, Inc. is a new digital identity verification and compliance company whose goal is to transform how employers and HR…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS