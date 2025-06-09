FB pixel

Hippo Digital wins contract to review UK MoD’s identity verification

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
The UK Ministry of Defense has awarded a contract to Hippo Digital to assess its identity verification and validation systems and chart a path to improving them.

The 9,166 pound (approximately US$12,400) “identity attestation verification” contract involves a business analysis of how new identities are created, managed and retired, and how they are worked with, both internally and when coming from or being exported to partners. Minor variations are necessary, depending on whether the person identified is among military personnel or “civilians in the Military,” civil servants, non-MOD (contract) employees or partners from other militaries.

The MoD wants to improve identity verification and entitlement attestation for an estimated 20 thousand “secret” users, with an option to scale the same system under the Digital Identity for Defence Programme for the larger “official” class of users in the future.

Wallet approach and footprint growth

A hint of how Hippo may address MoD’s IDV needs may be found in THINK Digital Partners’ interview with its Head of Identity Jim Small near the end of last year. In it, Small contrasts the major role of the public sector in the EU’s digital wallet-centric approach to digital ID with the more private sector-focused approach taken in the U.S.

The UK has an opportunity to capitalize on the benefits of both regulatory and market drivers of digital wallet adoption. “In essence,” he says, “the UK has established itself as an engaged environment for digital wallets to evolve.”

Hippo’s contract to work on the MoD’s digital identity system follows a recent vote of confidence from the financial sector. European private equity firm Exponent reached a deal to invest an undisclosed amount in Leeds, UK-based Hippo Digital in March. The cash was intended to help Hippo scale its operations.

The company was originally focused on providing digital identity and product management solutions for the National Health Service, according to the funding announcement, but has expanded to support for public services more generally.

 | 

