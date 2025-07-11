Here comes the age check: BU Podcast talks age assurance with AVPA’s Iain Corby

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like it or not, age assurance is going mainstream. As regulators in the UK and Europe begin enforcing new legislation, the U.S. Supreme Court opens the path for age verification in the U.S., and Australia prepares to publish the final results of the Age Assurance Technology Trial, the technology is on the brink of being everywhere you find adult content online.

Few people know the age assurance landscape better than Iain Corby, executive director of the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA). Corby has been traveling the world like Carmen Sandiego, hopping from court proceedings to government meetings to trial announcements to advocate for AVPA’s members and their mission to make the Internet age aware. Here, he offers insights on what the changes mean, where it’s all going, and what industry stakeholders can expect.

Runtime: 00:29:27

