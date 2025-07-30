FB pixel

Micro-agents for IAM, cybersecurity draw $50M funding round for startup BlinkOps

| Chris Burt
Cybersecurity startup BlinkOps has raised $50 million in a series B funding round to empower enterprises with micro-agents to handle specific duties, including digital identity access management (IAM).

The investment was led by O.G. Venture Partners. Vertex Growth also participated, along with previous investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Hetz Ventures.

BlinkOps launched a Security Micro-Agents Builder earlier this year, which enterprises can use to create micro-agents for a range of cybersecurity tasks also including investigating unknown alerts, patching vulnerabilities and managing devices. The company says its success prompted BlinkOps to move up its fundraising timeline.

The decentralized, cloud-native platform has over 30,000 integrations, 10,000 workflow templates and 500 security agent templates, and is used by “many” of the world’s largest organizations, according to a company announcement.

The Auth0 Customer Identity Trends Report 2025 warns that robust IAM controls are lacking, creating a trust gap as AI agents proliferate.

“Micro-Agents are a massive market opportunity,” says Roy Oron, managing partner at O.G. Venture Partners. “We’ve never seen enterprises adopt a security platform this quickly. When Fortune 500 companies go from pilot to production in weeks, and then materially expand usage with security and beyond, it signals a potential category-defining company. This level of enterprise adoption can create a market position that builds generational companies, and we’re proud to support BlinkOps on that journey.”

BlinkOps Founders Gil Barak, who is also CEO, and Zion Zatlavi previously founded incident response technology provider Secdo, which was acquired by Palo Alto networks for $100 million back in 2018.

Their new company has now raised $90 million in total since its launch in 2021.

The trend count is on, with IAM security platform Cerby announcing $40 million in new funding last month, which it plans to invest a significant portion of building up its agentic AI capabilities.

