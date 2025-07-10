Taiwan gathers perspectives on digital wallet as national infrastructure

Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Development has concluded a series of workshops on the digital ID wallet, bringing together experts and the public to forge a roadmap for the nation’s digital infrastructure.

Participants explored the risks, opportunities, and future scenarios of digital identity applications, with the expert sessions held on June 4–5 and June 27–28 for the public. Taiwan’s careful introduction of a digital ID is in response to some public and judicial resistance, with a court ruling ensuring the program proceeds with citizen consensus and special data protection laws.

The digital ID wallet will enable citizens to carry digital versions of their identity documents such as national ID, health insurance card or driver’s license, as well as other digital certificates, once rolled out.

The workshops employed roleplay, scenario simulations and exercises to deepen understanding and broaden perspectives on the digital credential wallet. Attendees were guided through realistic use cases to uncover potential challenges and benefits in various contexts.

Thirty-six experts drawn from IT, law, finance, public administration, design and industry offered targeted recommendations on governance, implementation, social equality, and risk management. They affirmed the digital wallet’s role as national infrastructure and urged stronger data governance, cross-departmental collaboration, and trust verification mechanisms.

Experts highlighted everyday scenarios such as healthcare, financial services and retail as priority areas for rollout. They also stressed technical safeguards, including offline verification capabilities, real-time error prompts, and minimum data-disclosure protocols, to ensure system resilience and user safety.

The experts suggested user ownership models and advocated digital equality for social inclusion, including cultivating broad public trust and adoption across different ethnic and socioeconomic groups.

In public sessions, participants from varied backgrounds tested the wallet through simulated events, focusing on ease of use, information transparency, and real-life practicality. Scenarios included supermarket transactions, opening bank accounts, and online purchasing. Many noted that the diversity of interactive format significantly enhanced their understanding of the initiative; its implications and potential benefits.

The Ministry of Digital Development will now synthesize all feedback to refine policy measures and guide ongoing technical planning. The overarching goal is to co-create a transparent, collaborative digital identity infrastructure that strengthens public-private partnerships and builds lasting social trust.

All opinions gathered will inform the next phase of the digital credential wallet’s promotion. Earlier, Taiwanese officials said the hope is to make the wallet available for nationwide use by the end of this year.

