Age assurance with ZKPs equipped to meet regulatory test: Concordium

Blockchain firm releases Concordium ID app to offer zero knowledge age checks
| Joel R. McConvey
Age assurance with ZKPs equipped to meet regulatory test: Concordium
 

Layer-1 blockchain and identity firm Concordium has entered the age assurance arena with the  launch of the standalone Concordium ID app, which a blog post says “lays the foundation to enable interoperable zero-knowledge proofs for privacy-preserving age verification.” 

The app makes the chain’s protocol-level ID layer interoperable across Web2 applications and  third-party multi-chain wallets via its SDK. Per the post, this “empowers users to create Concordium accounts that will soon allow them to securely and privately verify their age and other attributes online without ever compromising privacy.” 

Concordium’s embedded identity layer uses zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), which the firm says  are “emerging as the cryptographic backbone of systems that need both privacy and accountability.” Concordium claims to be the first Layer-1 to embed ZKPs at the protocol level. 

“In the blockchain world, many projects are using ZKPs in unique ways,” says a post digging into the evolution of zero knowledge. “Layer-1s like Mina use it to maintain a lightweight blockchain infrastructure, while Polygon and Scroll aim to scale Ethereum with zk-rollups. Aleo and Aztec have enabled ZKP smart contracts for privacy-preserving dApps. Several other blockchain projects, including Polygon ID, Worldcoin’s World ID, and zkME are using zk-SNARKS to enable decentralized identity (DID), selective disclosure and privacy-preserving authentications.” 

Concordium says it is unique in tying ZKPs directly to mandatory identity verification at the protocol level, enhancing both privacy and compliance – the latter of which is of particular importance as online safety laws kick in globally. 

“In industries where compliance is non-negotiable and user confidence is critical, a trust-preserving approach should be the standard, not the exception,” it says. “Concordium’s ZKP-based identity solution is uniquely positioned to meet the requirements of legislation like the GENIUS Act in the U.S, the UK’s Online Safety Act, or France’s age verification laws, all of which mandate stricter rails for digital services.” 

The post shouts out multi-chain wallet Coin98 as an early adopter, “giving millions of wallet users the ability to create Concordium accounts directly within their preferred wallet environment to hold and use CCD, the chain’s native token.”

It also takes a few jabs at World ID and other platforms that it says “depend on external frameworks and fragmented identity logic.” Thus, as the age assurance battle royal continues, the ZKP faceoff could turn into a worthy undercard. 

 

