UK Online Safety Act age assurance regulation to drive biometric age assurance

A new report from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence forecasts that the UK online biometric age assurance market will grow to surpass £202 million by 2027.

The 38-page 2025 Online Biometric Age Assurance Market Report and Buyers Guide – UK Edition, details key concepts in biometric age assurance, presents commercially available options with a breakdown of the key suppliers, provides what to do look out for in an online biometric age assurance supplier, and gives three-year forecasts for transactions and revenue.

The report is the second initiative in a strategic partnership between Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence to produce analytical market reports stakeholders can use to make informed strategy, product and technology procurement choices.

The report is aimed at both companies that are planning to deploy online biometric age assurance solutions and vendors that are supplying the technology.

“Organizations with online customers or users in the UK have compliance, ethical and business reasons to ensure they get age assurance right,” said Stephen Mayhew, CEO and Publisher of Biometric Update. “Biometric technologies can help, but the market is changing rapidly, so this guide provides important and timely information for all stakeholders..”

Alan Goode, CEO and Chief Analyst, Goode Intelligence added; “With the arrival of the UK’s Online Safety Act and with it, the legal requirement to protect children against accessing adult and age-inappropriate content, the UK provides a test bed for the rest of the world in how to choose and deploy robust biometric age assurance technology.”

18 pioneers of online biometric age assurance are examined including AgeChecked, Daon, FaceTec, Innovatrics, Luciditi, Mitek, Needemand, Neurotechnology, Ondato, Privado, Paravision, Privately, Regula, ROC, Scytáles, SumSub, VerifyMy, and Yoti.

Pioneers of online age assurance technology are providers who have used systems that combine biometrics and machine learning to build tools that are reliable, robust, “highly effective” and innovative, increasing overall public and institutional trust in digital age assurance systems.

Key highlights of the report include:

An introduction online biometric age assurance

An overview into the different types of age assurance technology

What regulation is applicable to biometric age assurance

Buyers guide – What do look for in a vendor.

Biometric Age Assurance Pioneers – 18 pioneers of online biometric age assurance as ranked by Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

Market Analysis and Forecasts – three-year forecasts, case studies, and key sectors for growth.

Vendor directory.

The report is available to purchase now. Further information can be found here.

Article Topics

age estimation | age verification | biometrics | digital identity | Goode Intelligence | market report