FB pixel

China warns against submitting biometric data in return for crypto, hinting at World

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Iris / Eye Recognition
China warns against submitting biometric data in return for crypto, hinting at World
 

Chinese authorities are warning about the dangers of sharing biometric information, such as iris data, with foreign companies in exchange for cryptocurrency, seemingly referring to the digital ID project World. The Sam Altman-founded company allows users to claim some of its WLD digital coins after scanning their irises.

Iris data are often targeted by criminals and may be collected and stolen under various pretexts, according to a social media post by the Chinese Ministry of State Security on Wednesday. Biometric data leaks not only affect personal privacy and security but also allow foreign intelligence agencies to obtain information on targets and infiltrate their workplaces, it adds.

“Public cases are showing that a certain overseas company uses the issuance of cryptocurrency tokens as a gimmick to scan and collect user iris information worldwide, and transfer the data source, posing a threat to personal information security and even national security,” the Ministry says on its official WeChat channel.

World, including its crypto wallet World App, does not have an official presence in China. The country is well-known for its negative stance towards cryptocurrency: In 2017, its government banned domestic cryptocurrency exchanges and Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), citing financial risks and fraud prevention.

China has also been cracking down on biometric data collection in recent years, driven by public pressure and frequent news of data leaks. This includes issuing new regulations for commercial uses of facial recognition.

Last year, China’s Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong, which is governed by separate laws, ordered World to cease operations after its privacy office concluded that the company runs afoul of local data privacy regulations. The Hong Kong Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data also staged multiple raids on World offices across the city.

World, which recently reached 14 million verified users, has been facing regulatory scrutiny in other markets across the world, including Germany, Indonesia and Kenya.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

China’s certified NFC lab chooses Fime testing solutions

NFC technology is widely adopted in China for contactless authentication and access control, and Fime is set to take a…

 

Mastercard wants everyone to have a digital wallet and mDL to make ID like payments

Online ID verification causes friction for customers more often than not, yet identity theft makes up 40 percent of Europe’s…

 

EU seeks more age verification transparency amid contentious debate

Age assurance requirements are contentious everywhere, and robust social dialogue is needed to make clear what kind of online gating…

 

Deepfake detection surging to $5B in revenue by 2027 for IDV protection

With deepfakes and injection attacks joining identity theft among industry terms that have broken through into popular consciousness, many organizations…

 

Compliance tool and guide to compliment Au10tix’ biometric age estimation

As age verification and estimation proliferate across the United States and around the world, Au10tix is introducing a free compliance…

 

Billions reveals $30M backing, signs Sentient partnership

Decentralized digital ID startup Billions has disclosed $30 million in previously-unacknowledged investment received since the humanity-proving platform’s launch in February…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events