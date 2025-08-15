FB pixel

Hippo Digital nearly done revised UK MoD identity attestation verification contract

| Chris Burt
Hippo Digital nearly done revised UK MoD identity attestation verification contract
 

UK-based digital consultancy Hippo Digital is in the midst of carrying out a contract with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence to review the processes it uses for identity verification, ID validation and entitlement attestation.

The review is being overseen by the Digital Identity Programme Delivery Lead for Foundations and Data, and also includes defining the next steps towards establishing an “Identity Attestation Verification” solution for use by around 20,000 “secret” users, who may be based overseas. In the future, the same system could potentially be expanded to the broader class of “official” users.

A contract award notice for the review was originally published on June 6, with a £9,166 price tag, which was then revised. The revised 11 thousand pound (roughly US$14,900) contract was awarded on June 30 of this year, with a July 1 start date and an end date the Monday after next, August 25.

An official with Hippo Digital said last year that the UK is positioned to balance the private-sector innovation with regulatory market drivers for digital wallet and digital identity adoption.

