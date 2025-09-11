FB pixel

Dashlane, SDO roll out new passwordless features

| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
Dashlane, SDO roll out new passwordless features
 

Users of password management app Dashlane can now use passkeys not just on their smartphones and desktops but also on their smartwatches. The company is bringing passkey authentication to Google’s operating system for smartwatches and wearable devices, Wear OS.

The New York-headquartered firm says that the new feature was introduced thanks to Android’s Credential Manager API for WearOS. The Dashlane Wear app works similarly to its mobile counterpart, with the app syncing the user’s passwords and passkeys stored in their vault.

The subscription-based password manager and digital wallet app is also available on macOS, Windows, iOS and Android.

Secret Double Octopus (SDO), which offers passwordless authentication for enterprises, has launched a premium service targeted at Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

The ZeroPassword MSP Program promises to eliminate passwords. It integrates seamlessly into the existing identity environment, covering SaaS apps, legacy systems, on-premises environments, and even remote network access from shared accounts. The product comes with a flexible licensing model and promises to eliminate password resets and reduce helpdesk costs with higher security, the firm says in a release.

“Passwords remain the single most exploited vulnerability in cyberattacks. By removing them entirely, MSPs can offer unmatched security and user experience to their clients,” says Mike Llerandi, channel manager at Secret Double Octopus.

