FB pixel

Senegal leans on Visa’s digital payments muscle to drive financial inclusion

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  ID for All
Senegal leans on Visa’s digital payments muscle to drive financial inclusion
 

The Senegalese government and Visa have held discussions for a collaboration that is expected to expand the company’s digital payment services in the country, and in so doing, increase financial inclusion.

Senegal’s Minister of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy, Alioune Sall, and a Visa delegation led by the company’s Vice President and General Manager for Francophone and Lusophone West and Central Africa, Ismahili Diaby, held discussions on this partnership recently.

In the course of the exchange, the delegation from the American payment giant said their ambition is to expand Visa card and mobile payments capabilities in Senegal as the country pushes on with its digital transformation agenda.

Visa already has a presence in Senegal since 2001 through its partnership with local banks, fintechs and telecoms service providers. But the new collaboration will see a scale-up of its offering in the country.

The partnership, according to the partners, fits into Senegal’s ‘New Deal Technologique’ blueprint which hopes to make the west African country a fully digital nation through the implementation of digital public infrastructure (DPI) projects.

An announcement from the Digital Economy ministry said during the discussion, Visa committed to reinforcing its presence in Senegal by expanding the availability of its services and introducing new payment technologies.

Among other things, the company agreed to support the putting in place of a digital payment infrastructure to help the state increase revenue and modernize access to payment services; increase the number of Visa points of sale; encourage the adoption of contactless and mobile payment methods; support financial literacy and awareness on the importance of digital payment systems, and create a collaborative platform with fintechs aimed at developing innovative solutions.

In order to concretize the planned collaboration, both parties also agreed to put in place a joint working group that will be charged with exploring avenues of collaboration on priority projects under the New Deal Technologique, and to speed up the expansion of Visa payment products through pilot projects to be identified.

The agreement between Senegal and Visa to support the New Deal Technologique strategy comes just days after the Gates Foundation also pledged to support the digital transformation initiative. President Diomaye Faye and Bill Gates signed an MoU for a $10 million grant, on the margins of the 80th United Nation General Assembly last month.

Elsewhere in Africa, Visa is collaborating with Tech5 on financial inclusion projects in Ethiopia through the FaydaPass wallet, and in Djibouti with a yet-to-be developed digital wallet which seeks to expand digital inclusion in that country.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Canadian airports, airline council wants national biometrics policy

Nearly 70 percent of travelers would consider using a biometric gateway, according to recent research. This type of support is…

 

Amazon’s quiet rise as a power broker in police surveillance

In 2023, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office tested a new surveillance tool from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that used…

 

NexG wins six-year contract to upgrade Malaysia’s national ID card

NextG’s wholly owned subsidiary Datasonic will modernize Malysia’s national ID card infrastructure in a six-year contract worth around 733 million…

 

Privacy, security, speech top concerns in statements on Australia’s search code

Having issued a call for submissions regarding the implementation of Australia’s Internet Search Engine Services Online Safety Code, which includes…

 

Over-retention of age verification data has predictable result in Discord breach

A third-party customer service provider for Discord has exposed the ID documents us has apparently been storing of people performing…

 

Deepfakes contributing to North Korea’s war chest, global intelligence ops

Hundreds of companies from among the Fortune 500 have been unwitting pawns in a scheme by North Korea to violate…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS