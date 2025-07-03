Visa partners with AfDB to broaden digital inclusion

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Visa have formalized a strategic partnership to bolster Africa’s digital ecosystem.

Announced at the AfDB’s Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the collaboration aims to make mobile devices, computers and point-of-sale terminals more affordable for businesses and consumers across the continent.

By reducing costs and increasing access to digital identity solutions, the initiative seeks to broaden digital inclusion.

“We are thrilled to partner with the African Development Bank to drive digital transformation across Africa,” Ismahill Diaby, Vice President and Head of Western and Central Francophone and Lusophone Africa at Visa said.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to enable individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive by connecting them digitally. Through these initiatives, we will further our efforts in bridging the digital divide, enhancing financial inclusion, and building a secure digital ecosystem for all Africans”.

The partnership will combine the bank’s extensive regional knowledge with Visa’s expertise in cybersecurity and digital payments. Digital financial services rely on security and trust, which can be easily destroyed without robust cybersecurity frameworks.

“Africa’s digital future hinges on inclusive access to affordable devices and secure digital identities,” said Solomon Quaynor, African Development Bank Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization. “By empowering citizens with the tools and credentials they need, we unlock opportunities for entrepreneurship, education, and financial inclusion for millions across the continent”.

The agreement further commits both institutions to expand access to secure and scalable digital identity solutions, with the goal of streamlining customer onboarding for financial services, simplifying government interactions and laying the groundwork for broader acceptance of digital payments throughout Africa. This will mean bridging the gap for internet access and connectivity, creating affordable digital mechanisms and bringing digital solutions closer to Africans.

In parallel, the partnership will promote the integration of digital IDs into public and private sector services, helping to foster trust and reduce reliance on outdated paper-based identification methods.

