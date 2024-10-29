Samoa obtains $21M World Bank funding for digital ID, financial inclusion project

The island nation of Samoa in the central South Pacific Ocean is receiving a $21 million grant from the World Bank to build its first-ever national digital ID system.

The grant, approved on October 18 by the World Bank Board of Directors, also aims to help the country modernize its payments infrastructure so as to step up the level of financial inclusion. The country launched a digital payments platform last year.

A press release dated October 28 from the Bank says the funding is disbursed under the “Samoa Finance Sector Resilience and Development Project” which will facilitate access to financial services for at least 8,500 people and businesses who send or receive remittances. It is also expected to make it possible for 100,000 others to have their identity digitally verified in the course of the project.

Part of the idea is to reduce costs associated with remittances which are a major source of livelihood for the less than 230,000 citizens of the small Oceania nation, while the capacity of the country’s central Bank will also be boosted to better carry out its financial surveillance and supervision role.

With regard to ID, the release mentions that the project will “support the establishment of Samoa’s first-ever National Digital Identification System, and modernize the national Civil Registration System.” In 2022, Samoa reportedly expressed interest in MOSIP, which is being used by many countries to build their digital ID systems.

These infrastructure will go a long way in not only facilitating the delivery and obtention of public and private sector services, but in strengthening the resilience of Samoans to shocks while improved vital statistics will enhance development planning and monitoring.

“We are committed to supporting the Government of Samoa’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its digital presence, financial systems and digital identification systems,” said Stefano Mocci, World Bank country manager for the South Pacific. “This work will enhance the delivery of services and Samoa’s capacity in the financial sector for a more robust, accessible, and equitable financial system for all Samoans.”

The project, which will be active from the 2025 fiscal year, is expected to contribute to the attainment of Samoa’s national development priorities.

