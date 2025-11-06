Au10tix and international brands to reveal insights on AI fraud protections

Defending against fraud in the era of AI requires adaptive, predictive and collaborative technologies and approaches, like those used by evoke and Booking.com. These well-known international businesses will share their experiences with how connections between biometrics, behavioral intelligence and other tools from Au10tix can help them see fraud coming in an online presentation on Wednesday, November 12 at 11am Eastern.

The webinar on “How the World’s Biggest Brands Fight Fraud: Real Stories, Real Threats, and Real Insights for 2026” will be hosted by Biometric Update, and include insights from Au10tix Director of Sales Engineers Ron Levi and Director of Product Management Liron Levy.

They will be joined by leaders from Booking.com and leading international sports betting and gambling company evoke, which operates popular brands including William Hill, 888 and Mr Green, to discuss real-world lessons about balancing growth, regulatory compliance and trust.

The presentation will include a demonstration of how adaptive technologies can detect synthetic identities and biometric injection attacks early to keep them out of your network. Sharing intelligence across industries and how fraud networks work behind the scenes will be discussed, and the expert panel will take questions from attendees on protecting against sophisticated, machine-generated fraud.

Attendance is free with registration, so click here to register today.

Article Topics

adaptive authentication | AU10TIX | behavioral analysis | biometrics | deepfake detection | fraud prevention | webinar