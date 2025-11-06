FB pixel

Au10tix and international brands to reveal insights on AI fraud protections

Next week's webinar spotlights real-world experiences
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Au10tix and international brands to reveal insights on AI fraud protections
 

Defending against fraud in the era of AI requires adaptive, predictive and collaborative technologies and approaches, like those used by evoke and Booking.com. These well-known international businesses will share their experiences with how connections between biometrics, behavioral intelligence and other tools from Au10tix can help them see fraud coming in an online presentation on Wednesday, November 12 at 11am Eastern.

The webinar on “How the World’s Biggest Brands Fight Fraud: Real Stories, Real Threats, and Real Insights for 2026” will be hosted by Biometric Update, and include insights from Au10tix Director of Sales Engineers Ron Levi and Director of Product Management Liron Levy.

They will be joined by leaders from Booking.com and leading international sports betting and gambling company evoke, which operates popular brands including William Hill, 888 and Mr Green, to discuss real-world lessons about balancing growth, regulatory compliance and trust.

The presentation will include a demonstration of how adaptive technologies can detect synthetic identities and biometric injection attacks early to keep them out of your network. Sharing intelligence across industries and how fraud networks work behind the scenes will be discussed, and the expert panel will take questions from attendees on protecting against sophisticated, machine-generated fraud.

Attendance is free with registration, so click here to register today.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Physical ID, private sector alternatives pitched to save UK digital identity plan

The UK government’s plans for a national identification scheme have so far focused largely on online processes carried out with…

 

Yoti confirms compliance for MyFace liveness tool with iBeta PAD retests

UK digital identity player Yoti has announced that its latest liveness detection tool, MyFace, has been re-tested by iBeta Quality…

 

Kyrgyzstan rolls out new biometric passports printed domestically

Kyrgyzstan has launched its new biometric passport. The 2025 passports are now being circulated and feature a fully redesigned appearance…

 

IrisGuard’s iris biometrics to support Syrian refugees return under UNHCR agreement

IrisGuard and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) will enable secure cash assistance for eligible Syrian refugees returning home after years…

 

Ingenium and Southampton University launch biometric age assurance fellowship

England’s University of Southampton has posted a research opportunity in biometric “age verification,” partnering with Ingenium Biometric Laboratories to recruit…

 

US lawmakers call for FTC probe into Flock Safety over data security failures

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi are urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate Flock Safety, saying…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events