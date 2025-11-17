FB pixel

GLEIF announces hackathon winners

Masha Borak
The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) has announced the winners of its Global vLEI Hackathon, which attracted over 110 submissions competing to create use cases for verifiable organizational identity.

In the Digital Asset and Financial Infrastructures category, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) took the winning title. The firm showcased how the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) and verifiable LEI (vLEI) could be used for automated compliance, real-time auditability, and trusted digital transactions.

In the Trade, Supply Chain, and SME Finance category, the winner was Dataswyft. The company won the award by applying GLEIF’s verifiable Legal Entity Identifier (vLEI) to create verifiable digital records for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) and reducing friction in financing.

Last year, the UK-based firm released the Dataswyft Wallet and introduced a self-sovereign data wallet called CheckD.

