FB pixel

Many African countries will operationalize continental DPI frameworks in 2026: Report

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All  |  In Depth
Many African countries will operationalize continental DPI frameworks in 2026: Report
 

Research and policy organization DigitA has projected that 2026 will be a turning point for many African nations where the digital policy foundations they have laid over the years will be translated into tangible outcomes that advance the operationalization of frameworks on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

This prognosis is part of a report by the outfit titled “Africa’s digital policy review: 2025 in perspective and outlook for 2026.”

Written against the backdrop of the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy (2020–2030) reaching its midpoint, the report makes an overview of how continental ambitions are being translated into concrete regulatory and institutional reforms aimed at building an integrated African digital market, despite stubborn challenges like infrastructure gaps, capacity constraints, policy inadequacies and coordination hurdles.

There were noticeable policy shifts across five critical domains of Africa’s digital economy in the year just ended, according to the report. These domains include fintech, AI, start-up and innovation, digital trade and data protection, privacy and cross-border data flows.

As mentioned in the report, fintech policy was significantly strengthened across some countries in 2025, AI adoption further matured with 16 African countries launching national AI strategies, start-up and innovation policy got a boost with operationalization of Start-up Acts in a number of countries, progress was recorded on the AfCFTA digital trade protocol, and there were equally some gains on data protection policy and privacy.

These advances notwithstanding, 2026 is expected to be a year in which they translate into effective implementation and operationalization.

Per the report, the success of the operationalization will depend on effective institutional coordination across national and continental levels; making frameworks operational for digital identity, payments, cross-border data flows, and digital trade; and investing in the building of digital systems that are trusted, resilient and accessible to drive inclusive growth.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC Africa regarding the report, Managing Partner of DigitA, Oswald Guobadia, reiterated that with most of the policies and frameworks to guide Africa’s DPI implementation now in place, “what is important now is that we come together and develop an implementation plan to drive these policy and strategy positions into fruition.”

“When you look at the 2020–2030 digital transformation plan, many of these ideas have already been embedded across the foundational elements for execution. What now needs to happen is for leadership to drive the actual implementation of these fantastic ideas and also to provide clear information to the market so that stakeholders can understand their role and can participate collaboratively,” he added.

Guobadia also shared his thoughts on digital trade, describing it as “a key driver of growth in Africa.” Experts agree DPI has a preponderant role in advancing the push for the AU’s single African market vision by 2030.

In the same light, another recent projection by experts indicates that Africa will continue to build on the gains of its DPI implementation in the next four years with focus on certain high-impact sectors such as health, education and climate adaptation.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK government defending police use of facial recognition

The UK government is defending police use of facial recognition technology – both in court and on the public stage….

 

Cameroon deploys cybersecurity system to protect DPI, boost digital trust

Cameroon’s National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies (ANTIC) has taken delivery of software and hardware worth around XAF735 million…

 

NADRA launches Bug Bounty Challenge to fortify Pakistan’s digital ID infrastructure

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched its first-ever Bug Bounty Challenge 2026, a national competition designed to…

 

Level 3 PAD test from iBeta sets the bar for biometric liveness in age of advanced fraud

Having awarded the first passing mark under its new Level 3 presentation attack detection (PAD) testing, iBeta Quality Assurance is…

 

UK proposal for age checks on VPNs begins to look like a policy traffic jam

In a move that has already stirred controversy, the UK House of Lords has voted to allow an amendment to…

 

Poland to use its digital ID app for age verification on social platforms

Poland is planning to introduce digital age verification to its existing national digital identity platform in order to curb children’s…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS