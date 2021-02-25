Unioncommunity integrates face biometrics with licence plate readers for motorcycle parking system

Unioncommunity has announced the development of a parking management solution for motorcycles that combines face biometric authentication with automated license-plate recognition.

The new solution, tentatively branded UBio-X MPass, is intended to enable access control records and parking management functions, as well as preventing motorcycle theft by associating the vehicle with its driver. Efficiency gains are also possible over legacy systems relying on a security manager for manual operations, according to the announcement.

The system features a 99 percent authentication rate, which can also be performed with video and live streams, the company says. New users can register on-site by entering a phone number. The system works with small license plates and those photographed from the side, and can authenticate multiple license plates in a limited time frame. Rapid identification means the driver can pass through the gates without taking extra time.

Each UBio-X MPass gate can process 15 motorcycles per minute.

The solution is based on the UBio-X Pro2 multimodal facial recognition system, which can also authenticate fingerprint biometrics or access cards. Its biometric capabilities also include liveness detection, recognition at various angles from up to 3 meters away, and mask detection.

It can also be integrated with Unioncomm’s UBio Alpeta integrated security solution to manage time and attendance records.

The system is targeted primarily at the Southeast Asian market, which includes a large number of motorcycle drivers. The company also produced a video demonstrating the integrated system, which notes that motorcycles are the most common mode of vehicle transport in Vietnam.

A pilot installation at a trunk manufacturer in Vietnam is planned for early March, and Unioncomm plans to start mass production of the system in the middle of April.

“We have developed the world’s first time and attendance management, access control, motorcycle traffic, and parking management system by combining face recognition and license plate recognition technologies, and we will accelerate the expansion of the Southeast Asian market with Vietnam as an outpost,” states Unioncommunity CEO Shin Yosik. “We will expand the parking management system by combining new types of technologies that have not been seen in the biometric based access control market, and provide all parking-related solution in an integrated manner.”

