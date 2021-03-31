Accura Scan, Yoti and ID R&D selfie biometrics deployed for customer onboarding

GBG webinar suggests tipping point has arrived

Three new implementations of selfie biometrics for remote customer onboarding and regulatory compliance checks with technology from Accura Scan, Yoti and ID R&D have been revealed.

Properly architected digital KYC and remote onboarding with a common platform and united workflow, along with database checks and selfie biometrics, is already improving customer satisfaction, according to a panel discussion on a webinar recently hosted by GBG and RFi Group, SecurityBrief reports.

Attendees of the ‘Snap, Check, Go: The Digital Onboarding Utopia’ webinar heard that online mortgage applications are now preferred by consumers, even though consumer acceptance of that digital process has traditionally lagged account opening. Panelists also covered digital business regulations, anti money-laundering compliance, application processing times and identity theft.

“It’s now possible to have a pleasant experience, using a mobile phone, with a website on it to onboard people with scans and selfies are involved,” says GBG GreenID CTO Michael Harmer.

“Up until recently, you’ve needed to actually have a native mobile app for doing that, which is, of course, expensive, and people don’t like downloading them. So now that phones are much more powerful, web journeys are really workable and common.”

Accura Scan selected for new bank account onboarding

Accura Scan has been chosen by Qatar-based Ahli Bank to provide digital KYC through 3D selfie biometrics for efficient customer onboarding and verification.

Customers of Ahli Bank can use Accura Scan’s OCR and biometric technologies to verify ID documents in a single step, replace manual data entry, perform real-time verification and one-click onboarding, according to the announcement.

Accura Scan says its identity verification services are affordable and can be rapidly integrated by financial institutions to reduce fraud risk.

Yoti chosen by Manulife for onboarding

Canada-based insurance and financial services company Manulife has selected Yoti’s selfie biometrics and ID document scanning to secure fully digital customer onboarding.

Both Manulife and Yoti serve on expert committees for the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) as it works on establishing the Pan Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF) to advance digital identity for service use in the country. Manulife has customers around the world, including one in three adult Canadians.

“We’re proud to be driving digital identity adoption in Canada through DIACC and members like Manulife,” Yoti Canada Commercial Director leigh Day says. “We bring a radically different approach to personal data and make it faster, simpler and safer for individuals to share their identity.”

ID R&D passive liveness chosen for conveyancing AML

Redbrick Solutions is launching an integrated biometric anti money-laundering (AML) service with technology from ID R&D partner Credas with the latest release of its Redbrick Practice Management.

The new solution from Redbrick is Safe Harbour compliant to enable digital identity checks for conveyancing processes. Credas supplies a mobile app with NFC-reading technology to scan passports, and passive liveness checks through its partnership with ID R&D.

Credas says it can provide comprehensive checks on more than 4,000 different types of identity documents.

“We are delighted to be working with Credas to enhance the AML service through our platform. Working with Credas will bring real-time state of the art AML checks to our clients, with results stored against the client in the case management system, and a full audit trail provided,” states Redbrick Solutions Sales and Marketing Director Jo Hodges. “Redbrick and Credas are committed to improving this aspect of the industry and speeding up the conveyancing process for our clients. Credas are experts in this field and we are excited to be integrating with them to share their expertise for the benefit of our clients.”

Article Topics

Accura Scan | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | Credas | digital identity | facial recognition | GBG | ID R&D | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | regulation | Yoti