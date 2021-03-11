Face biometric disarming featured on new Nortek Control edge security and automation panel

Designed for secure biometric data management

Smart connected devices and systems manufacturer Nortek Control has recently unveiled its 2GIG EDGE Security and Automation Panel with facial recognition for touchless disarming.

Powered by a 1.6 Gigahertz (GHz) quad-core processor, the new solution utilizes built-in edge analytics to enable homeowner’s biometric data to be saved only locally, and not on the cloud. The company claims it could disrupt the professional-install security market.

Nortek Control says it designed the tool to be particularly protective of user privacy. As such, once the biometric data on the device is deleted, there are no remote copies of the data the company, or anyone else should be able to access.

The 2GIG EDGE panel is compatible with ONVIF cameras to facilitate integration within existing security environments and supports encrypted sensors and devices.

“The design of the 2GIG EDGE Security and Automation Panel brings together the best of Nortek Control intelligent AI, advanced home automation, audio, wireless and security technologies,” explained Quinto Petrucci, the company’s Vice President of Product Management.

It can be connected to cameras, doorbell cameras and other devices up to eight different camera feeds and can be customized with controls, rules, scenes, notifications, and Smart Areas zone partitioning.

“The features these technologies enable culminate in layers and layers of value to homeowners while giving dealers and integrators a competitive advantage in selling the evolution of home automation and security,” Petrucci added.

Moreover, the new solution offers dual microphones featuring noise and echo cancellation, as well as front-firing speakers to enable two-way voice communication.

The panel also features a built-in radio, Wi-Fi capabilities, a camera for face recognition, and a glass break sensor.

“We know that face recognition is a convenient plus, and to ensure consumers are extremely confident with this feature, the design of the 2GIG EDGE panel takes privacy protection to the next level,” Petrucci said. “By processing analytics on the edge, sensitive biometric data is never sent over the internet. And, the integration of anti-spoofing technology ensures only the real live person can disarm the system.”

The 2GIG EDGE panel has reportedly gone through extensive beta testing with integrators and users and represents the largest beta program ever undertaken at Nortek Control.

Companies are increasingly developing edge AI for face biometrics in security systems to take advantage of efficiency and privacy benefits.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | biometrics at the edge | data protection | facial recognition | Nortek Control | privacy | smart homes