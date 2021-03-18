Heartbeat biometrics startup Taliware exits stealth with SDK launch for wearables

Provides ECG and location-based authentication through smartwatch and mobile phone

Deep learning biometrics and geolocation startup Taliware has exited stealth by announcing the development of a software development kit (SDK) for identity management with heartbeat biometrics on wearables.

The Taliware SDK enables mobile app developers to build the company’s patented Biombeat into their applications for passwordless authentication for access control based on ECG biometrics and location.

Biombeat is compatible with Apple Watches with built-in ECG sensors, and its platform roadmap includes planned compatibility with Google Verily, Samsung and Withings. The software pairs with a smartphone to enable a mobile app to authenticate the user with ECG, proximity to the phone, and geographical data. The combination provides what the company says is highly accurate multifactor authentication.

“With Taliware and an ECG-enabled smartwatch, your heartbeat is your password,” states Tarik Tali, co-founder and CEO of Taliware. “Moreover, our geolocation component adds another layer of security to counter fraud, providing proof of presence while ensuring that a person is who they say they are, along with a time-stamped location.”

The company says Biombeat addresses a growing need for strong user identification, in a market context in which MFA is increasingly popular due to its support for zero-trust transaction models, and enhanced granularity of user rights and permissions.

The Taliware Biombeat replaces password friction with simple single sign-on (SSO) and privileged access control, according to the announcement, and addresses shortcomings associated with fingerprint and face biometrics. The software can also reduce fraud costs for banks by non-intrusively validating the identity and location of customers performing credit card transactions.

Heartbeat biometrics on wearables as a category may have received a boost with the FDA clearance of B-Secur’s HeartKey earlier this year.

