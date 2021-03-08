

Identity India 2021

New Delhi, India

October 28 – 29, 2021

The IDENTITY India conference and exhibition is an in-depth exploration of major identity applications in the Indian market and the opportunities they present for government, commercial end-users, solutions providers and systems integrators. This pioneering event focuses on the foremost public and private sector use cases of secure identity, authentication and transactions in the world’s largest market for identity applications.

The objective of the IDENTITY India conference and exhibition is to support digital identity initiatives in India. The event forms a platform to exchange information and share experience about identity developments and initiatives in Asia, Europe and Africa through consultation and cooperation between the key stakeholder groups in the identity ecosystem, including:

– Government of India and identity authorities in other countries and regions

– Private sector organisations that require identity, authentication and KYC services

– Leading identity solutions providers from South Asia and international markets

– Subject matter experts from India and around the world

From national government identity initiatives to delivery of local and municipal government services, to commercial know-your-customer (KYC) and customer authentication applications, IDENTITY India is the only pan-industry conference and exhibition for solutions providers to engage with end-user customers and understand the full spectrum of business opportunities in the world’s largest market for government and commercial identity schemes.

To register for the event, please visit the event website.

If you have any questions regarding to the event, please email us at [email protected]

