NEC advises business on using its biometric workplace solution for safe and compliant reopening

NEC says that a “robust” biometric visitor and employee management solution can help keep business premises and organizations safe and secure from COVID-19, explaining how in a blog post.

The NEC Front Desk Assistant (FDA), launched last year with biometrics and temperature screening, is easy to use and can manage the flow of on-site visitors and employees, from check-in to check-out, thereby helping ensure a safe and health-conscious environment for employees and visitors, the company said.

The FDA tablet’s thermal imaging camera can scan for high body temperature to check if staff or visitors may have fever, in a process that is automated, privacy-preserving, and contactless. It also includes a range of features to help businesses establish safe policies and practices to resume in-person operations, the company says.

Pre-registration can be done for the process to avoid situations of overcrowding at buildings and to ensure a fast check-in or check-out experience for workers and visitors.

Once a visitor or employee is pre-registered, they are given a QR code, valid for a single visit, with which they can have access to a business or work building. The system is suitable for larger meetings or events involving up to 500 people, according to NEC.

Apart from the temperature check, the FDA also allows for check-in using NEC’s biometric facial recognition technology which ensures a touch-free and rapid identification of employees, visitors, guests, patients or students having access to an organization or event.

The system also has the capability to keep records of all check-in activity and signal when the maximum occupancy rate of a building is attained so that no more check-ins can be permitted.

The FDA also records all visitor and employee entries and can easily be downloaded in a detailed report in Excel, making the information easily retrievable for occupancy compliance confirmation, employee management, and verification of visitor status. The system dashboards deliver easy to read information instantly and accurately, helping to improve workplace productivity and safety.

Article Topics

access control | biometric identification | biometrics | contactless | facial recognition | fever detection | NEC | NECAM | temperature monitoring