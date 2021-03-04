Smart Engines and Promobot partner on next-gen data scanning technology for digital ID documents

Robotics manufacturer Promobot and computer vision solutions provider Smart Engines (SE) have partnered on a new high-end document recognition device.

Dubbed Promobot Scanner, the new solution is capable of automatically filling forms with data from ID documents like biometric passports via SE’s ID-scanning software, based on GreenOCR technology, and its Smart ID Engine.

Since the scanning happens within Smart Engine’s platform, users’ personal identity information and sensitive data can be scanned and then used to fill forms autonomously without the need for transferring images to third-party sources.

The hardware was designed and developed by Promobot. Once a digital ID document is placed on the scanning surface, images and data are transmitted to the artificial intelligence-powered recognition module for processing.

“The Promobot Scanner release is a story about cooperation between hardware and software developers,” explained Smart Engines Director of Special Projects Nikita Arlazarov. “Such synergy will allow organizations to implement the best practices of automatic document processing and improve the level of customer service in the offices.”

According to initial tests, the ID scanning process from document presentation to filling out the form is about five seconds, with the estimated net document recognition time on a single frame taking less than a second.

This, in turn, would potentially translate into a reduction of clients’ waiting time in the queue and document data entry time of roughly nine times, when compared to current standards.

“Cooperative development helps to look at products from a different angle. When computer vision algorithm developers and engineers, specialized in robots, work together, this is an interesting and useful experience,” said Promobot Development Director Oleg Kivokurtsev. “The product is born at the intersection of different competencies, experience, and views on work. It is inestimable.”

The collaboration between Promobot and Smart Engines is set to last three years.

Smart Engines also announced in February it would integrate its OCR technology with two different biometric onboarding platforms.

