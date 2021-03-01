Trueface among Western facial recognition accuracy leaders with high scores in NIST FRVT

Achieving 3rd-highest ranking by a western firm in the Visa Kiosk category

Trueface has achieved high biometric accuracy scores on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) 1:N Identification.

Specifically, the company has scored as the third-highest western biometrics firm in the Visa Kiosk and Mugshot Profile categories, states Trueface computer vision software developer Cyrus Behroozi in a blog post.

The NIST FRVT 1:N competition represents a greater challenge for developers than the FRVT 1:1 benchmark, according to Behroozi, with similar aims to assess the effectiveness of facial recognition algorithms, but different testing methodology.

In fact, while the 1:1 competition measures the ability of an algorithm to obtain a similarity score from two provided face images, the 1:N competition sees algorithms looking for matches based on a probe image in a 12 million face recognition database.

In other words, while the first test is aimed at testing solutions’ effectiveness in verifying the identity of specific individuals, for example, for border control, the second one is intended to assess biometric solutions’ efficacy for autonomous access control applications.

As shown by this table on the NIST website, Trueface’s algorithms placed 16th out of 189 submissions in the Mugshot Profile category and 15th out of 133 submissions in the Visa Kiosk category.

“We’re proud of achieving a top-three ranking amongst western competitors with our very first submission to NIST FRVT 1:N,” writes Behroozi. “However, we’re not here to rest on our laurels. We are throwing this proverbial wreath in the backseat and continuing to blaze the trail to achieving fast, accurate, secure, and above all, unbiased facial recognition for all.”

According to Behroozi, Trueface will now continue its efforts further to improve its ranking in future NIST tests.

“We expect to improve with our subsequent submissions and continue to drive this industry forward,” Behroozi concluded.

Trueface has recently also partnered with iryx to develop contactless biometric solutions with body temperature checks.

