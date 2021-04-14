AI computer vision analytics deployed to Russian port, Israeli smart city initiative

NtechLab will provide a range of computer vision analytics capabilities to Fesco Transportation Group for use at its facilities to digitalize processes, according to a company announcement.

Under an agreement reached at the TransRussia forum, Fesco and NtechLab will deploy various intelligent video analytics technologies at the Commercial Port of Vladivostok for vehicle license plate recognition, video monitoring of sea vessels, automatic visual container counting and other applications.

“The development of digital services and information systems is a key element of improving business processes in the Group,” comments Fesco Chairman of the Board of Directors Andrey Severilov. “We expect that cooperation with NtechLab will allow us to improve these processes. The pilot site for the deployment of the intelligent video analytics system will be CPV, but in the future these technologies can be extended to other terminals of the Group.”

“We are planning to implement effectively the first project in Russia on the use of multi-format intelligent analytics at a large logistics facility,” says Andrey Telenkov, CEO of NtechLab. “With the help of neural networks, it is possible to monitor both compliance with security measures and the validity of technical processes. The technology will simplify and accelerate the control processes at the FESCO facilities, as well as improve the working conditions there.”

NtechLab’s face biometrics are also widely deployed to public security systems as part of smart city initiatives across Russia.

Deployment to Israel tourism hot-spot

A new behavior recognition solution from viisights has been deployed to the Israeli city of Eilat under the country’s ‘City without Violence’ smart city initiative.

The behavioral analytics technology will be used in the city popular among tourists to provide real-time alerts of crowding, violent or suspicious activity, traffic or crowd congestion. It also detects people not wearing masks, but does not collect or store personal information. The real-time surveillance monitoring and forensics capabilities are intended to minimize liabilities and prevent incidents from escalating.

The deployment is part of a larger smart city system that also includes renewable electricity, smart transportation, smart lighting systems, and a range of environmental sensors, according to the announcement.

Article Topics

biometrics | computer vision technology | monitoring | NTechlab | smart cities | video analytics | video surveillance | Viisights