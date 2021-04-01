AnyVision deploys facial recognition access control for New Orleans Saints

Athletes, staff and coaches of NFL team New Orleans Saints will use facial recognition for safe, fast and smooth access to training facilities following a partnership between AnyVision and the American football club.

According to an announcement by AnyVision, the biometric access control technology deployment comes as the coronavirus pandemic has driven high adoption of technology by sports teams.

The Saints are just one of many teams to adopt facial recognition access control solutions to enable players and staff quickly and conveniently have access to locker rooms or training facilities without having to stop or slow down.

“We went with recognition-based access control before the pandemic out of convenience and efficiency, and now to ensure safety, it’s critical to keep people moving,” New Orleans Saints IT director Jody Barbier said. “Every single organization that has more than a few people coming into a facility that needs a controlled point of entry should have a recognition-based access control system installed. It’s table stakes at this point. It’s safer and it gives people more confidence that their employer is making decisions with their safety in mind.”

“In today’s environment, I think it’s important to understand that not all recognition technology is created equally,” comments AnyVision CEO Avi Golan. “That’s why it’s so important to work with organizations like the Saints who are extremely transparent about investing in innovative technologies that are safe and reliable. We encourage our customers to do their research, and then let us demonstrate how truly great recognition AI should work.”

AnyVision last year raised more than $40 million in funding and said the money will be directed toward improving its biometric access control and remote authentication technologies.

In March, the company earned a high ranking for its facial recognition accuracy in all five categories of NIST’s Face Recognition Vendor Test.

Article Topics

access control | Anyvision | biometric identification | biometrics | contactless | facial recognition | identity verification