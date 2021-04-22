BIO-key PortalGuard IDaaS adopted by two more Colleges

Barstow Community College and Southeastern Illinois College are the latest customers to sign up for identity and access management (IAM) through BIO-key’s PortalGuard IDaaS platform.

The deployment of PortalGuard allows the post-secondary institutions to migrate their enterprise IAM systems to the cloud with predicable and low costs, scalability, constant availability and rapid time to value, according to the announcement.

“It is so important to find the right company to handle your IDaaS needs, and our customers continue to put their trust in our cloud experts to guide them through security improvements,” states BIO-key PortalGuard President Mark Cochran. “We have created a consultative partnership with our customers to help them meet their requirements for improving the end-user experience while delivering secure access to critical applications and data.”

The cloud-based IDaaS platform has also proven to be popular in the California community college system, with Barstow joining the growing list of schools in the State using PortalGuard.

