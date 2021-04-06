Corsight previews face biometrics partner program

Corsight announced details of its partner program to deliver its biometric capabilities to end customers, along with a preview of what to expect from the company in the second quarter of 2021, during a recent webinar.

The partner program includes a range of potential benefits for accredited biometric systems integration partners. Accredited Corsight partners will receive feature request prioritization, training for end customer meetings, discounted support for end customers, and support for independent partner installations and configurations, in addition to discounts and marketing support, product training and technical courses, free demo kits and costed deployments. Corsight will provide hardware specifications to partners agreeing to conditions related to SLA responsibilities, customer demonstration capabilities and maintenance of trained support staff.

Three levels of partnerships are planned, with each granting access to a partner portal. During the question-and-answer session, it was noted that as the Corsight operations team is built out globally, regionalized customer support will be available to partners.

Courses offered by Corsight will cover sales, technical basics, and advanced deployment training for ‘Silver’ and ‘Gold’ level partners.

Corsight CEO Rob Watts and CPO Tony Porter delivered presentations on recent milestones and future goals, the latest release of its face biometrics platform Fortify was demonstrated and its new features outlined, the company’s impressive results in U.S. Department of Homeland Security testing reviewed, and its upcoming quarter previewed.

Porter discussed how Corsight plans to ensure security, privacy, and human rights protections are designed into its software.

In the current quarter, Corsight plans to showcase its biometric accuracy with the second round of participation in NIST’s FRVT 1:1, improve its speed for live image matching against databases of up to a million people to only 10 milliseconds, enhance its privacy protection and data retention configurations, and support for age and gender detection. Finally, Corsight is working on Nvidia Jetson support to bring its biometric capabilities to the network edge.

