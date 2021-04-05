Kensington releases VeriMark biometric fingerprint key for desktop authentication

Designed for dual and multi-factor authentication on Windows devices

Technology expert Kensington has released a new biometric fingerprint key designed for Windows-based desktop computers.

Dubbed VeriMark, the device features a 3.9 ft./1.2m USB cable, and offers single-factor (fingerprint biometric) authentication, together with dual-factor, multi-factor, and Tap-and-Go authentication.

The biometric key offers 360-degree readability with built-in anti-spoofing technology, and its Match-in-Sensor fingerprint technology reportedly protects unsecured fingerprint data by storing it in the sensor and only transferring an encrypted match.

During testing, Kensington said the key performed consistently, with a False Rejection Rate of 2% and a False Acceptance Rate of 0.001%.

VeriMark technology is allegedly compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) regulations.

It is also Trade Agreement Act (TAA)-compliant, which means all its components are manufactured (or substantially transformed) in the US or one of the TAA compliant countries, so it can be legally deployed by the U.S. Federal Government institutions and organizations.

The VeriMark biometric key can store up to ten different fingerprints and is both FIDO U2F-certified and FIDO2 WebAuthn-compatible.

The device is already available for purchase on the Kensington website and costs $74.99 at the time of writing.

