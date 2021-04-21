NFC Verification: Not Cutting Any Corners With Remote ID Authentication
73% of smartphone devices are NFC-enabled. In 2020, the number of payments made with NFC-enabled devices was above $130 billion. Owing to this trend, businesses should resort to NFC Verification for digital customer onboarding.
This report covers recent headways in the ID verification industry, the evolution of mobile technology, the unprecedented growth of the NFC market, the utility of NFC-based ID verification, the walkthrough of Shufti Pro NFC Verification and how NFC verification can assist a diverse audience.
Article Topics
biometrics | identity verification | KYC | mobile payment | NFC | onboarding | Shufti Pro | smartphones | white paper
