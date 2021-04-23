Nuance launches fraud center of excellence for biometrics and AI collaboration

Nuance Communications is opening a new Fraud Nexus center of excellence in Montreal, Quebec to advance artificial intelligence and voice biometrics research and collaboration, the company announced.

Experts from around the world will join forces at the center to fight fraud, according to Nuance, as it takes the next step beyond implementing AI and biometrics to help its customers. That step will involve building on its partnerships, expertise, and technologies with leaders in fraud prevention.

Nuance Fraud Nexus will be led by an in-house team of experts, with the goal of benefitting customers with shared knowledge and experience. The center will provide recommendations and advice for strong fraud protection and investigation, consult with the industry and carry out research.

Montreal is home to Nuance’s Security & Biometrics operations.

The central role of biometrics in fraud prevention is just the beginning of their potential benefit to contact center operators, Nuance Chief Fraud Prevention Officer of Security and Biometrics Simon Marchand writes for Contact Center Pipeline, meanwhile.

Lower-friction customer experiences enabled by voice biometric authentication also provide stronger protection against fraud, Marchand points out, with analysis of more than 1,000 voice characteristics and liveness detection taking much less time than security questions. The same interactions that cause frustration for customers can also lead to lower employee satisfaction at call centers, while higher employee satisfaction rates are associated with better customer service.

The post also refers to the personalization benefits of biometrics, and the potential for combinations of voice and behavioral biometrics to secure various channels of interaction.

