Orange deploys Onfido face biometrics and ID verification for automated mobile account creation

Collaboration focused on Orange Flex mobile plan

Onfido has revealed a new selfie biometrics and identity document verification partnership with multinational telecommunications giant Orange.

As part of the collaboration, the companies are automating the account creation process to sign up for an Orange Flex mobile plan by deploying Onfido’s AI-powered biometric identity verification for frictionless customer onboarding.

Orange Flex is the first service to offer a fully digital experience via a subscription service.

“Our vision is to become a digital-first telco offer and provide new experiences for our customers,” explains Artur Stankiewicz, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Orange Poland.

Thanks to the new partnership, the sign-up process behind the mobile plan can now be fully automated using Onfido’s document verification and facial biometric solution.

“Nowadays, customers are looking for solutions and services that are easily available – just the way they need them and whenever they need them, fully online,” Stankiewicz added. “Onfido helps us bridge that gap, enabling us to know our customers in a fully online manner.”

Initial results from a joint case study by the companies revealed a 90% success rate of document verification for Orange Flex, as well as enhanced protection from bad actors and an improved customer experience.

In addition, Orange Flex customers with eSIM-enabled devices were able to activate a mobile number in roughly two minutes.

“Telecos and consumers should no longer have to compromise on customer experience, accuracy, and security,” said Reuben Sagar, Regional Director at Onfido.

The Onfido-powered selfie biometric identity verification process will now allow Orange Flex users to take a photo of their government-issued ID, as well as a photo of themselves. The two are then checked against each other to confirm the person’s identity.

“In today’s digital age, users should be able to easily prove their real identity while knowing it is secure which is why we’re pleased to be partnering with Orange Flex,” Sagara added. “Delivering access to digital services with safety and user experience at the forefront.”

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | facial recognition | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | Onfido | Orange