PayByFace CEO on new personal VR assistant and biometric platform updates

PayByFace has been working to expand the reach and effectiveness of its biometric payment solutions, with a busy start to 2021.

Now the company is launching a new virtual reality (VR) assistant named EVA, which is capable of both face and voice recognition capabilities.

Biometric Update interviewed PayByFace’s CEO Mihai Draghici over email to explore EVA’s features, and the new digital signage network PayByFace is building on its mPos platform.

The EVA personal VR assistant

PayByFace introduced EVA in a Linkedin post. The personal VR assistant is designed for integration within the PayByFace biometric platform and connected to the company’s cloud management platform that double-checks all its actions for accuracy.

Using a facial recognition-powered webcam, EVA can authenticate PayByFace account holders and process payments via specific voice commands.

However, according to Draghici, EVA’s capabilities go well beyond just payment authentication.

In fact, thanks to speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities, the VR assistant can engage in conversation with users to provide different types of support, he says.

These include routine automation, multimedia support, writing and editing support, and more. EVA also offers multi-language support to facilitate deployment in different countries.

The personal VR assistant is still in its initial version but is already available for download for a 7-day trial on the EVA’s website.

Pricing at the time of writing starts at €99 (roughly US$120) per month for 12 hours of assistance and individual use, up to €799 for five users and 60 hours of use.

Updating the PayByFace mPos platform

PayByFace has also recently updated its biometric mPos platform to allow companies to advertise their businesses on the company’s network.

“We have upgraded Paybyface devices to create an out-of-home digital signage network now with remote content management functionality,” explains Draghici.

“[This allows us] to control the content loop on the screens while they are idle (not in active payment mode),” he added.

According to the CEO, the new update will take payments beyond the transaction, and expand the capabilities of the PayByFace network further.

Thanks to the new upgrade, the PayByFace mPos platform can now hold either 10, 20, or 40 slots of 10-second JPG ads playing in a loop 24/7.

“We’re not sure what we can sell these spots for,” Draghici says, “but we are targeting around 5-10 Euros per month/spot/ and iPad right now.”

Moving forward, the CEO says PayByFace will continue exploring innovative solutions in the digital payment space, including face and voice biometrics, Near Field Communication (NFC), and more.

“This is just the beginning,” Draghici teased in a Linkedin post last week.

Article Topics

AI | biometrics | contactless | facial recognition | PayByFace | payments | POS | research and development | virtual reality | voice recognition