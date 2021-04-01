Pindrop unveils European cloud offering for voice biometrics security

Pindrop has launched a European-based cloud service to enable European enterprises, especially those in the financial sector, to better guard against telephony and cross channel fraud attacks with voice biometrics.

In an announcement, Pindrop said the new biometric anti-fraud and authentication product suite comes as enterprises across Europe have changed their approach and moved to adopt cloud-based models in order to embrace the fully remote call center, support a decentralized workforce, and effectively manage the increased volume of inbound calls due to the current pandemic.

The suite includes the Pindrop Protect and Pindrop Passport solutions, which can help prevent fraud attacks but also reduce fraud loss and deliver biometric user authentication to streamline the customer experience and reduce running costs.

Pindrop Protect analyzes calls coming into call centers to detect indications of attempted fraud among anomalous voice, device, and behavior characteristics. Along with the Pindrop Protect real-time fraud protection solution is the Pindrop Protect IVR capability, which enables organizations track and measure risk across inbound calls and customer accounts.

Pindrop Passport allows call centers to quickly authenticate users through voice recognition to deliver enhanced personalization and customer experience for the caller while simultaneously reducing overall call handling times, leading to greater operational efficiencies and cost savings for the call center.

Vijay Balasubramaniyan, Pindrop’s CEO, said the launch of the product comes at an unprecedented time when many industries across the world are looking out for cloud-based solutions to manage their call center operations.

“Organizations realize that the days where they have to rely upon cost and maintenance-heavy on-premise solutions are gone, and they can achieve greater efficiencies and results with this more flexible cloud model. To meet this demand, we are now able to offer a European-based cloud service to support organizations, such as those in the financial sector who also require their cloud services to be based in region due to regulatory requirements,” the CEO said.

“Financial fraud can negatively impact not only the bottom line but also an organization’s brand reputation and the customer experience. As organisations typically focus on securing the digital and online channel when seeking to stop fraud, it is the savvy fraudsters that are taking advantage of the unprotected IVR to commit financial fraud. By working together and embracing new technologies delivered by the cloud to identify fraudulent activity, while improving genuine customers’ experience with faster and smoother authentication, we can reduce the impact of fraud experienced by enterprises in Europe,” Balasubramaniyan assured.

Last month, Pindrop announced it had acquired call center fraud detection and verification technology provider Next Caller in a bid to improve its voice biometrics security.

