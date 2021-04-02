StorMagic acquires Arqvault for secure edge biometric data storage

StorMagic, a provider of edge storage and security products, has acquired San Diego, California-based SoleraTec as it adds to video and digital asset management storage capabilities. The deal highlights the increasing importance of managing the secure storage of biometric information.

The key to the deal is SoleraTec’s Arqvault video surveillance and digital evidence management solutions. Video surveillance systems generate large volumes of data. In applications such as law enforcement, where biometric data needs to be secured not only for privacy but evidentiary purpose, the challenge of managing data is magnified.

Arqvault addresses the problem by virtualizing different storage systems (hard disk drives, flash drives, tape, optical and connected SAN and NAS systems). By making different storage systems (in different locations) act like a single logical warehouse, the company’s software makes data easily searchable. StorMagic also claims that its solution can cut at least 50 percent of the cost off of traditional disk-only storage architectures. This is because video can be stored in lower cost formats such as tape or optical drives, yet still remain searchable.

Arqvault can be integrated with a variety of third-party video management and analytics systems for added capabilities such as facial recognition. The company also offers Arqvault Digital Evidence Management which has customers in law enforcement but also transportation and delivery services, warehouses, retail and other businesses. Different software modules are used for file ingest of different types, while a separate module can be used for storing in-car video and associated GPS and metadata. There are also modules for body cams and interview room use.

The ARQvault software solutions are now available from StorMagic’s global network of reseller partners. List price for a 4TB ARQvault Video Surveillance solution starts at $2,500. List price for a 4TB ARQvault Digital Evidence Management solution starts at $1,500.

StorMagic’s latest deal follows its acquisition of encryption key management developer KeyNexus. That software enables key management for encrypted data at both edge and central cloud locations. That acquisition dovetails nicely with the SoleraTec deal by enabling the company to have a broader play in encrypted data management as well as hardware-based storage solutions. Having the ability to manage secured data — along with the underlying storage hardware — is key to making a play in specialized markets that use biometrics, such as law enforcement.

