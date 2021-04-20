Telos reaches 90 airports for biometric background checks

Clear and SITA announce successes

Charlotte Douglass International Airport in North Carolina has chosen Telos to provide compliant biometric and biographic background checks for workers with access to secure areas.

The Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) service is approved by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and Telos’ DAC services can improve data integrity, credentialing efficiency and overall cost, according to the announcement.

“The DAC services deployment at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is notable for its integration with CLT’s Identity Management System, enabling efficient biographic and biometric transmissions,” states Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security, Telos. “We have streamlined the TSA-required aviation worker background check process, while upholding the high security and customer service standards at CLT.”

There are now 90 airports and airlines using Telos’ encrypted, web-based solution to meet TSA and DHS requirements for handling personally identifiable information and biometrics in DAC processes. The company’s contract with Philadelphia International was extended in February.

Clear and SITA report momentum

Oakland International Airport is the latest to deploy Clear’s iris biometrics for fast and touchless airport processing.

There are now 38 airports across the U.S. with Clear’s frictionless biometric travel experience solutions deployed, including the recent deployment at Sacramento International, and the three busiest airports in the Bay Area.

Clear emphasizes its use of double-encryption to protect passengers’ biometric data in the announcement.

The six-month SITA Smart Path proof-of-concept at Istanbul Airport (iGA) has resulted in a 30 percent reduction in flight boarding times, and increased satisfaction among both passengers and airlines, while reducing touchpoints that could spread COVID-19, according to a company announcement.

The PoC, conducted in collaboration with Turkish Airlines, includes a common use terminal for biometric enrollment, a PaxCheck boarding pass verification point for gate access, lounge access and boarding gate verification.

SITA Smart Path was recently rolled out at SFO for its first domestic air travel implementation in the U.S.

