Telpo launches European cloud for GDPR-compliant biometric data processing

Targets vending machines for facial recognition payments

Telpo has launched a cloud hosted in AWS’ Frankfurt datacenter, which along with encryption of biometric templates and personal data addresses the data privacy requirements of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

AWS takes on the role of data controller for personal information stored on its servers, and will provide a GDPR DPA to help customers meet their obligations under the regulation. GDPR-compliant data processing will be part of Telpo’s Service Terms, and automatically apply when customers select the AWS region to process biometrics or other personal data, according to the announcement.

Vending machine market potential highlighted

Telpo has identified vending machines as a major potential growth area for face biometric payments.

The company’s latest face biometric payment device, the C9, provides a depth-sensing 3D camera for financial-level accuracy within seconds, the company says. It can be deployed in payment automation devices and for 24-hour retail installations, with customers enrolling their biometric and registering a payment card for future contactless payments.

Noting that the smart vending machine market is still maturing and therefore uncertain, Telpo suggests the improved performance of facial recognition algorithms and demand for touchless payments could spark demand.

Telpo also launched a biometric health pass solution in March.

