Biometric health pass solution launched by Telpo as major players ready vaccine credential standards

Biometrics providers continue to work furiously on health pass system, with Telpo launching a solution for pass-checking, and Vaxsys partnering with IDScan.net on an end-to-end solution. IBM’s Digital Health Pass is being piloted in New York, and the Vaccine Credential Initiative is reportedly near the release of its open-source standards for the interoperability of health data verification.

Telpo develops health pass screening software

Telpo has launched a digital vaccine passport verification solution to help individuals and organizations confirm the authenticity of vaccination claims, reduce the burden on front-line services and contribute to the safety of international travel.

By combining QR code scanning, face biometrics, mask detection and body temperature screening, Telpo delivers the capability to check individuals against an approved database and bar or grant access, or issue a warning and signal the need for manual verification.

Telpo provides a range of hardware form-factors, including desktop, handheld and pillar-type devices, and supports implementations on Telpo Cloud, through a standard SDK for secondary development, and customizations.

The company reviews the terminal options it provides, including the recently-released F8, the TPS980T, TPS508, D2 and TPS350T, that can be integrated with the vaccination solution.

Vaxsys adopts IDScan.net face biometrics for vaccination verification system

Vaxsys has introduced an end-to-end contactless COVID-19 vaccination enrollment and screening service with face biometrics from IDScan.net.

The new Vaxsys UNIVERSAL ENROLLER app creates a Vaxsys account at the time and place where the shot is received, and then allows public and private entities to verify the individual’s vaccination history for what the company says is secure, accurate and cost-effective vaccination tracking for businesses, offices, supermarkets, restaurants, bars, gyms and sports arenas.

“Downloadable to any Android smartphone, the VAXSYS Universal Enroller App requires no additional equipment or training to use,” said Moshe Meppen, CEO, VAXSYS Technologies. “It’s paperless, contact-free, mobile and ready for immediate deployment to vaccination sites of any size. Our introduction of the Universal Enroller and Screener Apps aligns seamlessly with the new U.S. Administration’s plans for the rapid expansion of COVID-19 vaccination sites across the nation.”

IBM pass to be piloted by New York State

A pilot is being jointly launched by New York State and IBM to provide residents with a voluntary way to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or a vaccination with the company’s Digital Health Pass.

The blockchain-powered app provides individuals with choice of what information to share, who to share it with, when and for what purpose, with robust privacy protections, according to the announcement.

“IBM supports the equitable and inclusive application of health passes, and expansive access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and other related healthcare services,” writes IBM Public and Federal Market General Manager Steve LaFleche. “So the tool can also be easily tailored to make it more convenient and accessible as states receive user feedback which could include support for multiple languages or giving users the option to revert to a paper-based pass.”

Standards coming from big tech and healthcare provider initiative

The Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI), a collaboration between big tech and healthcare providers, is preparing to publish open-source standards for mobile health passes, The Wall Street Journal reports, in an effort to provide consistency and interoperability among various health pass applications.

Microsoft, Salesforce and Oracle are among the initiative’s participants, along with the Mayo Clinic and the Commons Project Foundation, the latter of which is also a member of the Good Health Pass initative. VCI includes more than 200 members in total.

The standards specify the provisioning of machine-readable health data, along with a name and birth date, through a mechanism such as a QR code.

“What’s new and exciting about (the new standards) is the ability to digitally sign that information so it’s basically tamper-proof,” Commons Project Foundation Co-founder and CEO Paul Meyer told the Journal.

ANSI-accredited standards development organization Health Level Seven International is currently reviewing the standards for approval, which is in April.

Article Topics

biometrics | credentials | digital identity | IBM | identity management | identity verification | IDScan.net | mobile app | standards | Telpo