Enacomm voice biometrics launched to app marketplace for financial institutions

API integration powers expanded interoperability

Enacomm has launched its Financial Suite with IVR app, which features voice biometrics among its multi-factor authentication (MFA) capabilities, to Finastra’s FusionStore.

The next-generation IVR enables institutions to provide multi-channel, intelligence customer self-service applications, either as hosted solutions or on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, according to the announcement. In either environment, the institution gets analytics to improve customer experiences and fight fraud.

Finastra has more than 8,500 banking and financial institution customers globally, which can access, test, purchase and deploy certified applications from the FusionStore to quickly realize the benefits of technologies like Enacomm’s voice biometrics.

Enacomm Founder and CEO Michael Boukadakis called FusionFabric.cloud “the future of open API banking.”

Enacomm EFS includes customization tools for customer self-service, advanced call center analytics, AI-powered conversational voice banking, fraud detection and tracking, and eAlerts for customers and members, in addition to its biometric voice authentication.

DCI partnership to open up banking app choices

Enacomm is also providing API connectivity between Data Center Inc.’s (DCI’s) iCoreGO online and mobile solutions and any other core processors to allow financial institution customers to adopt a wider range of applications.

Research from the American Bankers Association shows “inability to innovate due to core platform/provider constraints” is the top threat to banks’ growth prospects.

“ENACOMM built its open API digital gateway to give FinTech innovators and financial institutions of all sizes the ability to break through longstanding barriers and compete more effectively,” says Boukadakis. “Rather than being limited to a few applications that work with a specific core processor, banks and credit unions can now pick and choose the best available technologies for every process, such as DCI iCoreGO digital banking suite or the fraud prevention solution of choice.”

