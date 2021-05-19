ID4Africa LiveCast – Building Trust in the Democratic Process

Building Trust in the Democratic Process

May 26, 2021, 12:30 GMT

Identity management has always played an indispensable role in facilitating citizen participation in the democratic process by making possible trustworthy electoral systems based on unique verifiable identities. However, in recent times these systems have suffered unprecedented political attacks seeking to undermine their credibility, and have been under stress, as they had to function under difficult conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The World’s current reality calls for reexamining the electoral processes end-to-end to ensure their efficiency and resilience, and to make them withstand political attacks by demonstrating that they are built on processes that are highly resistant to fraud.

In view of the critical importance of this topic, identity expert and host of the ID4Africa LiveCasts, Dr. Joseph Atick, will engage with an illustrious panel of experts from electoral commissions in Africa (Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa & Guinea), think tanks and solutions providers in an unprecedented interactive session to explore how to build electoral systems that are resilient to the challenges of our times, and that are able to gain voters’ trust. This session is 100% LIVE with opportunities to engage with the panel and hundreds of other identity stakeholders from over 140 countries worldwide!

