ID4Africa Livecast – Vaccination Certificates & Identity Management (Part 3)

Online

May 6, 2021, 12:30-14:30 GMT

Parts 1 & 2 of ID4Africa’s 3-Part MegaEvent on Vaccination Certificates & Identity Management have set the pace for actionable discussions on policy and innovative solutions in the ongoing development of COVID verifiable credentials.

Now in this final chapter, event host, Dr. Joseph Atick shifts gears to go beyond all discussions to arrive at a framework for harmonizing national, regional and international efforts in this domain through live collaboration with a league of thought leaders and domain experts.

