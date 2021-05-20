Identify 2021

Online

June 29, 2021, 10:00 AM – 6:15 PM [BST]

Identity and biometrics research, consulting and events organization Goode Intelligence is hosting a full-day event covering the fast-growing identity verification (proofing) market with a special focus on IDV and document verification to support digital onboarding across a range of sectors.

The ability to onboard to services through remote digital channels, web and mobile, is a pressing need for many organisations that are looking to reduce their physical footprint and support digital transformation projects, particularly in response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Digital identity and document verification services aim to support digital onboarding and meet the latest Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) regulation.

A combination of ever-more accurate facial recognition, document verification and a wider variety of verifiable identity sources (data and signals) increasingly powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence is enabling service providers to adopt digital identity and document verification services in ever-increasing numbers.

Register for this event to deepen your understanding and knowledge of identity verification so you can implement identity and related technologies in your organization to improve areas such as customer experience and meet regulatory compliance for your industry.

Article Topics

biometrics | conferences | digital identity | Goode Intelligence | identity verification | KYC | onboarding | webinar