Iris ID biometrics now available on MetaDolce Technologies’ tablet

To be used by law enforcement, border patrol, and healthcare professionals

Iris ID has announced its biometric hardware and software have been embedded in MetaDolce Technologies’ latest multimodal tablet model, which is intended for a range of applications.

Manufactured by Gen2Wave in South Korea, the new RP70A BIO handheld tablet is designed for mobile biometric identity authentication and registration.

Gen2Wave’s tablets are already being utilized in South Korea and the U.S. by law enforcement, border patrol, and healthcare professionals.

“The speed, accuracy, and convenience of Iris ID’s software make an already innovative mobile tablet even better,” commented Moshe Meppen, chief executive officer of MetaDolce Technologies, which distributes the RP70A BIO throughout North America.

“The contactless Iris ID technology is ideal for use during the current pandemic and may be used for registration and identification of employees having received the COVID-19 vaccine,” Meppen added.

The device features a variety of biometric identification sensors, including a dual iris and facial recognition camera, a fingerprint sensor, a smart card reader, and an MRZ and barcode scanner.

The tablet’s dual eye optical module is provided by Iris ID and can capture data at distances of about 15 inches.

“We are very excited to have our dual eye optical module integrated into the RP70A tablet as Iris ID continues expanding its ecosystem to provide world-class identity authentication solutions,” said Mohammed Murad, vice president of global sales and business development at Iris ID.

“The RP70A offers a tremendous number of technologies in a compact tablet. MetaDolce Technologies has a proven track record of providing the leading mobile biometric and data capture hardware and software solutions,” Murad added.

The new partnership with MetaDolce Technologies follows a substantial update to IrisTime’s iT100 biometric time and attendance platform released by the company last month.

