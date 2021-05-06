Jumio face biometrics and liveness selected for real-time Australian identity checks

Australia’s National Crime Check has selected Jumio Identity Verification to help its scale and accelerate its customer onboarding with biometrics.

NCC provides police checks and employment screening services accredited by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC), and the expansion of its existing partnership with Jumio enables it to offer biometric identity checks in real-time through the Australian Government’s Document Verification Service (DVS).

NCC’s InstaID service runs biometric and liveness checks against the DVS, and can help organizations reduce their onboarding time from hours to a few minutes, according to the announcement, with a savings in verification cost of up to 40 percent. Jumio’s solution accepts and reliably verifies a wide range of government-issued IDs, and pairing the company’s real-time verification with DVS checks provides a high level of assurance of the document’s validity.

“The challenge of today’s organizations is to create a seamless identity verification process while reducing transaction friction and deterring fraud,” observes Dean Hickman-Smith, Jumio’s chief revenue officer. “We are extremely proud of the work we’ve done with National Crime Check and look forward to taking our partnership to the next level as NCC scales its InstaID system to accelerate user onboarding while simultaneously reducing online fraud.”

“The partnership between InstaID and Jumio is really exciting for us. The solution allows organisations to verify the identity of individuals in real time with a high level of assurance. It combines the power of Jumio’s leading OCR, biometric facial recognition and liveness detection technology with biographic verification via the Australian Federal Government Document Verification Service (DVS) to give you confidence in who you are dealing with,” says Martin Lazarevic, InstaID general manager.

Jumio added liveness detection from FaceTec to its online identity verification suite in 2018, and iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance for its KYX Platform just weeks ago.

SingPass shows potential for private sector national digital ID use

The benefits of Singapore’s digital identity platform SingPass are examined by Jumio VP of APAC Frederic Ho in a recent paid Forbes article as an example for other nations.

National digital ID programs have proven particularly valuable with the pandemic driving numerous interactions online, and Ho notes the importance of high enrollment for digital inclusion. This extends beyond government services to services like microfinance, but also onboarding processes to businesses, as in the Australian example above.

Incorporating a national digital ID effectively, however, requires businesses to understand the level of control they have over user experience, convenience and security. This means that in some cases, creating a digital ID from a physical foundational ID document, as NCC is doing for Australian background checks, may be more suitable.

The business needs being addressed and the country environment must inform the decision of whether to adopt the national digital ID system, Ho writes.

