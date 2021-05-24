New fingerprint biometrics techniques unveiled by researchers

Improving biometric forensic applications

A new subsurface fingerprint biometric system unveiled by BitFlow can reportedly identify individuals from skin layers around 200−400 µm beneath the finger surface, Automation reports.

Dubbed Frame Grabber, the new system is designed to identify suspects who have burned or otherwise rendered their fingerprints unrecognizable by traditional biometric recognition systems.

The technology was first announced by BitFlow in 2015, and now reached a prototype stage thanks to a collaboration between the PSL Research University, the Polish Academy of Sciences, and the Norwegian University of Science.

The novel full-field optical coherence tomography (FFOCT) system can analyze the collection of skin layers beneath the finger surface — commonly referred to as “viable epidermis” or internal fingerprint — which has the same topography as the finger surface.

Frame Grabber is designed to be commercially available in the near future and is therefore designed with relatively inexpensive components.

These include an Adimec two-megapixel camera, a BitFlow Cyton-CXP4 CoaXPress four-lane frame grabber, an interferometer, and a NIR light-emitting diode.

Frame Grabber can capture 1.7 cm by 1.7 cm images of subsurface finger features via a 30 cm by 30 cm by 1 cm lightweight slab of plexiglass.

The system was reportedly tested on 585 subjects, with six unique fingers for each subject, and showcased a false rejection rate of 1.38 percent and a False Acceptance Rate of just 0.1 percent.

Sheffield Hallam University partners with Israel Police on new forensic fingerprint method

Based on MALDI-MSI (Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Ionisation Mass Spectrometry Imaging), the new biometric method could help crime scene investigators (CSIs) detect human blood and DNA-typing from enhanced fingerprints, according to Police Professional.

The technology could potentially be utilized to associate a victim’s blood with the culprit’s fingermark, holding great potential for suspect identification.

Commenting on the new method, Professor Simona Francese, head of the university’s Fingerprint Research Group, clarified that MALDI-MSI is already used by CSIs, but its novel application would help police forces biometrically identify potential suspects quicker and in a more efficient way.

The research behind the new method was co-authored by Sheffield Hallam University and the Israel Police, and funded by the European Cooperation in Science and Technology’s COST Actions program.

