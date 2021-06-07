A European perspective for the use of automated face recognition in criminal investigation

EAB Online Seminar

June 15, 2021 – 12:30 pm CEST

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) is hosting a lunch seminar that will discuss the results of the EU funded project “Towards the European Level Exchange of Facial Images“ (TELEFI project), which studied how facial recognition is used to investigate crime across EU Member States.

This talk will discuss the administrative and law enforcement use of facial recognition in criminal investigation, will provide a summary of the project, and present the recommendations for the EU Member States.

Speakers

Prof. Dr. Didier Meuwly currently shares his time between The Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI), where he is a principal scientist, and the University of Twente, where he holds the chair of Forensic Biometrics. He specializes in the automation and validation of the probabilistic evaluation and investigation of forensic evidence, and more specifically from biometric traces.

Andra Sirgmets MSc. has received a MSc degree in Molecular Biochemistry from the Tallinn University. From 2008, she has been employed by the Estonian Forensic Science Institute, where she is a Forensic Expert specialised in forensic DNA profiling. She has years of experience working with the Prüm DNA exchange and she has been involved with several research and development projects. During 2014–2015, she was an External Consultant for the United Nations Development Programme. From 2019 until 2021 she was the Project Manager of the EU funded TELEFI project.

Attendance is free of charge but registration is required. Registered participants will receive dial-in credentials in the morning of the event.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | biometrics research | criminal ID | EAB | EU | European Association for Biometrics | facial recognition