Amid awards for biometrics providers, Marinus Analytics takes cash prize

With a series of competitions concluding and hardware being handed out at events, BIO-key has picked up an award for its PortalGuard IAM platform and added a new feature, while Marinus Analytics has been awarded a cash prize for its AI technology. Jumio and Incode have been awarded for their biometric platforms, BioCatch has been declared a leader in its field, Sensory and BioConnect have been honored, and Socure has made the Fintech 50.

BIO-key PortalGuard wins award and launches new tool

BIO-key’s PortalGuard IDaaS has been named ‘Identity Management Solution of the Year’ in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards, in the same week as the company launched an SSO Concierge feature for PortalGuard to extend its single sign-on capabilities to thick client applications that otherwise do not support federated identity management.

The identity and access management (IAM) platform allows customers to eliminate passwords, the company says, simplify user access, and take advantage of fully integrated ‘Identity-Bound Biometrics,’ including palm biometrics with BIO-key’s MobileAuth with PalmPositive mobile app.

The new SSO Concierge brings SSO to thick client applications that use independent identity stores.

“Whether you’re looking for passwordless workflows, support for your Zero Trust architecture, or just implementing MFA for the first time, PortalGuard can easily secure access for all users whether they are remote or on-premises,” states Michael DePasquale, chairman and CEO of BIO-key International. “As the only IDaaS platform offering Identity Bound-Biometrics and the highest level of flexibility, customers choose PortalGuard for its ability to address all use cases and requirements of their IAM strategy. We are so thrilled and honored to be recognized by RemoteTech Breakthrough for all the thought and innovations we have put into PortalGuard over the past decade for our customers.”

Marinus Analytics finishes 3rd in IBM Watson competition

Marinus Analytics has finished as the second runner-up for the $3 million grand prize in the IBM Watson AI XPRIZE competition for its use of AI in the fight against human trafficking.

The company has been awarded a $500,000 cash prize, after being named among the three finalists, and the only one from the U.S., in the competition between 150 teams.

Marinus Analytics flagship Traffic Jam tool saved public servants working to save victims of human and sex trafficking and break up organized crime rings more than 70,000 hours in 2020 alone, according to a company announcement.

Jumio

Jumio has won gold in the 2021 IT World Awards as ‘Hot Company of the Year’ in the Security Software category for its biometric KYX Platform.

The ‘Globee Awards’ are judged by more than 65 global industry experts, and recognize advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services in technology and cybersecurity.

“User verification has never been more crucial and challenging for enterprises as face-to-face verification is no longer feasible. Fraudsters are finding new ways to exploit remote operations and impersonate users with stolen data or commit account takeover,” says Robert Prigge, CEO of Jumio. “Jumio’s gold IT World Award win validates our efforts to provide a secure, comprehensive solution that helps enterprises confirm user identity, prevent fraud and safely onboard customers.”

Incode

Incode has won a 2021 AI Breakthrough Award recognizing its biometric digital identity platform as the “Best Use of AI for Authentication.”

The Incode Omni platform provides face biometrics as part of an end-to-end omnichannel platform for addressing identity requirements from digital onboarding to know-your-customer (KYC) checks.

The company says it provides the only omnichannel biometric solution in the Western world, with conversion rate of 95 percent or higher and industry-leading fraud rates.

BioCatch

BioCatch has been named an overall leader in the latest KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Fraud Reduction Intelligence Platforms, as well as recognized for innovation and product leadership in the report for its behavioral biometric technology.

The company says the acknowledgement comes at a critical time, with the pandemic driving fraud and cybercrime to record levels. More than 50 global financial institutions now use BioCatch’s behavioral biometrics, according to the announcement.

Sensory

Sensory’s VoiceHub has been chosen ‘Best NLP Platform’ in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program from market intelligence platform Tech Breakthrough.

The company was chosen from among 2,850 nominations across the 40 total categories.

Socure

Socure has been recognized in two different categories by the Forbes Fintech 50 List 2021 for its biometric and ID verification technologies, appearing both among ‘newcomers’ and companies representing ‘the future of payments.’

“There was a reinvention of financial services that happened over the last year, from online brokerage, to digital assets, to lending, to card issuance, to new forms of credit like buy now, pay later,” says Socure Founder and CEO Johnny Ayers. “It’s logical that many of these trailblazers made this list, leading the innovation and scale for this new digital age. In order to scale and manage risk, these companies face similar challenges at account origination and transaction. Socure is the common denominator and essential technology powering this tremendous growth.”

BioConnect

BioConnect has been awarded for Best Convergence and Integration Solution of 2021 at ISC West’s New Product Showcase, for its flagship BioConnect Trust Platform component Enterprise 5.0.

BioConnect Enterprise 5.0 expands the platform by providing a foundation on which to unify physical access control, biometric, mobile, health and safety and compliance systems across traditional enterprise access points and beyond, the company says.

ISC is run by the Security Industry Association (SIA).

