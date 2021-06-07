Aware says Imprivata’s biometric liveness choice shows healthcare market potential

Details have emerged in Imprivata’s selection of Aware’s Knomi to provide biometric liveness checks as part of its new electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (EPCS) solution. The implementation improves patient safety and privacy, according to a company announcement.

The mobile healthcare solution will integrate Aware’s face biometric liveness technology to enable seamless self-enrollment by prescribers. The solution also includes biometric technology from Idemia.

The embrace of electronic medical records (EMRs) over the past ten years clarifies the value of biometrics in healthcare workflows, Aware says. Biometrics can provide an alternative to current workflows which increase convenience for prescribers while enhancing security and maintaining compliance with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s EPCS requirements.

“Aware’s biometric solutions have long been a natural fit for healthcare solutions, and we are pleased that Imprivata has embraced the increased security and convenience biometrics provide in their EPCS solution,” says Bob Eckel, president and chief executive officer at Aware. “As a company we have long strived to bring biometrics to life by incorporating them into any use case where trusted transactions are important, and healthcare is no exception.”

“Imprivata is leveraging advanced mobile recognition to simplify workflow and help prescribers and providers remain focused on their most important goal: delivering top-quality care,” comments Gus Malezis, CEO at Imprivata. “This technology partnership with Aware allows us to deliver a solution that adheres to an increasing need for mobile, remote and virtual workflows, which requires a robust digital identity strategy. This application of mobile facial recognition bolsters cybersecurity while meeting DEA and other compliance requirements.”

Aware notes that its biometric technology could also be used in healthcare environments for mobile patient registration, patient identification, mobile authentication and identity deduplication.

