Biometric access control demand soars: AnyVision, Idemia, Invixium, QTS, Aware updates

Demand for biometric technology in access control systems has prompted a new offering from QTS, a huge implementation involving Idemia, AnyVision and Invixium in Texas, and an argument in favor of facial recognition for touchless building entry by Aware.

QTS brings facial recognition to remote data center monitoring

QTS Realty Trust has developed a suite of remote management solutions for data centers, including the real-time biometric SmartCam vision system.

The ‘Smart Family’ solutions also includes QTS SmartSensors, which provide real-time data such as temperature and relative humidity at rack-level, and QTS SmartCart, which provides a highly secure and intelligent keyboard, video and mouse (KVM) service over IP to allow customers to manage devices in their colocation space.

The QTS SmartCam identifies badge-holders like employees and contractors with facial recognition, and uses biometrics to tag unrecognized individuals during their visit. It also uses machine learning to identify objects entering and leaving the customer’s space, and detects anomalies like a door left ajar or a package left in an aisle.

“QTS’ Service Delivery Platform delivers operational efficiencies for our customers by providing exceptional levels of real-time visibility from a single platform,” states Brent Bensten, chief technology officer, QTS. “The Smart Family further extends QTS’ commitment to a premium customer experience by applying advanced technologies that put more remote control into our customers’ hands, eliminating costs associated with data center visits.”

Idemia, AnyVision, Invixium biometrics roll out in Texas

A partnership between access control giant Honeywell and several biometrics providers have brought biometric technologies to buildings in America’s third-largest county, Harris County, Texas.

Honeywell has deployed its Pro-Watch Intelligent Command system to nearly 150 government buildings over 1,777 square miles in the Houston area.

Next-generation biometric technologies from Idemia are being considered by Harris County Universal Services to provide enhanced security at the courthouse. Turnstile-mounted cameras will deliver facial recognition to allow easy entry for frequent visitors like judges and lawyers, without requiring them to present a badge or remove facial coverings.

Thermal readers from Invixium and cameras with AnyVision biometrics implemented were also deployed by Texas-based integrator ESI Fire and Security Protection as part of the system, Honeywell says in a case study on the project.

The deployment is intended to improve the consistency of the security products and transparency in the system for public-sector buildings. The increased analytics capabilities at their disposal since its launch have given Harris County officials new options for building management, and they expect to increase their deployments of analytics and biometrics in the short term.

Biometrics ready to make touchpoint entrances touchless

The touchpoint visitor management systems common in enterprise settings are ripe for disruption by touchless biometric technologies, according to a blog post by Aware.

The company refers to a survey conducted last year which found that 80 percent of consumers consider touchscreens to be unhygienic among the challenges for legacy systems using touchpoint technology, along with the security and convenience concerns. Unfamiliar touchless interfaces can cause delays, resulting in lineups or crowds accumulating in the lobby.

Motion-sensing, Bluetooth and biometric technologies have already matured to the point where they can be integrated with access management systems to make them touchless, the post states.

