Biometric smartcard with touchscreen display developed by Plastic Logic and OneWave

A partnership has been formed by Plastic Logic and OneWave to produce a smartcard with fingerprint biometrics and a thin touchscreen display for a range of logical access control functions, along with payments.

The OneWave card connects to the user’s smartphone through Bluetooth, enabling different cards, such as for loyalty programs or travel programs, with a dedicated mobile app. The card can be used for remote transit ticket purchases, service access, and password authentication, and OneWave is working on adding support for payments processing.

A cybersecurity-focussed version of the OneWave card is also being considered to meet enterprise biometric authentication needs.

“We are excited about the application of our flexible display technology in OneWave’s connected smartcard,” said Tim Burne, CEO, Plastic Logic. “With global cybersecurity threats increasing, organisations are looking to integrate flexible display technology into their smart cards to not only enhance security, but also provide users with add functionality.”

Plastic Logic specializes in the design and manufacture of flexible, glass-free electrophoretic displays (EPDs).

“We want to be able to offer a card which is truly universal and enables users to store a growing number of card-based services, from meal vouchers to healthcare cards and home automation systems,” adds Thomas Lechevallier, founder and CEO of OneWave. “With Plastic Logic’s flexible display built-in, we know we can achieve these goals.”

Goode Intelligence has forecast 1 in 5 payment cards will feature biometrics by 2026.

